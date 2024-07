A man was shot in the torso on the Upper West Side Sunday night, police said.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. when police were called to the Frederick Douglass Houses on Columbus Avenue.

At the scene, police found a man shot in the torso.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he's said to be in stable condition.

Investigators say they are looking for four men who fled westbound on Citi bikes.