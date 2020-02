article

A 34-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen while walking to her car in Bay Ridge.

The man did not say anything to the woman prior to the attack.

He fled eastbound on 83rd Street.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition with a puncture wound.

If you know anything about the assault that could help the police capture the attacker, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers.

1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

NYPDCrimeStoppers.com

Advertisement

@NYPDTips on Twitter