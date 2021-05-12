Woman stabbed in Brooklyn subway station

A woman was stabbed after getting into an argument with someone inside a Brooklyn subway station.

The NYPD says it happened Wednesday morning on the southbound platform of the "3" train at the Pennsylvania Ave. Subway Station in East New York.

Police say the 60-year-old victim was stabbed in the back and slashed in the shoulder in the attack.

She was taken to Brookdale in stable condition with wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The suspect was still on the loose Wednesday afternoon.

The attack came the same day there were two other assaults in the Times Square subway station.

A man who complained about being hit with spit was slashed in the face. Less than two hours earlier, an MTA supervisor was punched in the same subway station.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters