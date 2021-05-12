VIDEO: Man stabbed in gang attack in Bronx bodega

A man was hospitalized after a group attacked and stabbed him inside a Bronx bodega.

The NYPD says that it happened about 2 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Fried Chicken Deli and Grocery on 138 St. in the Mott Haven section.

Police say a group approached the 25-year-old victim, who was with several other people inside the store.

They began to punch and kick him about his body. They also stabbed him with an unknown sharp object two times in the body and left arm.

The group then took off eastbound on 138th Street.

EMS took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video in hopes that someone would identify the suspects.