Man slashed in face at Times Square subway station

A man who complained about being hit with spit was slashed in the face in the Times Square Subway Station on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says it happened just after 9 a.m.

A man was sitting on a bench listening to music on his headphones. Police say a man was talking with a female and his spit hit the man on the bench.

The man got up and confronted the other man. The second man pulled out a knife and slashed the victim in the face.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He was expected to survive.

The suspect was only described as a Hispanic man in his 20s. He was still on the loose on Wednesday afternoon.

Less than two hours earlier, an MTA supervisor was punched in the same subway station.

