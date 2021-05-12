Expand / Collapse search

Man slashed in face at Times Square subway station

Times Square
2 assaults at Times Square subway station

A man was slashed in the face while an MTA employee was punched two hours earlier.

NEW YORK - A man who complained about being hit with spit was slashed in the face in the Times Square Subway Station on Wednesday morning.  The NYPD says it happened just after 9 a.m.

A man was sitting on a bench listening to music on his headphones.  Police say a man was talking with a female and his spit hit the man on the bench.

The man got up and confronted the other man.  The second man pulled out a knife and slashed the victim in the face.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.  He was expected to survive.

The suspect was only described as a Hispanic man in his 20s.  He was still on the loose on Wednesday afternoon.

Less than two hours earlier, an MTA supervisor was punched in the same subway station.

