Woman slashed in head in random Brooklyn attack

Police in New York City were looking for help in identifying a man in a wanted attack on a woman on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

The attacked happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2020, on the corner of Fulton Street and Franklin Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The 24-year-old victim had just left a building when a man walked up and slashed her in the back of the head with an unknown object.

The woman suffered a deep laceration. EMS took her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

The man took off northbound on Franklin Ave. and has not been caught.

The NYPD released a video of the incident. The suspect is described as a 48 to 50-year-old man, with medium skin tone, 5'10", and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat, a blue sweatshirt, and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crimestoppers Hotline at 1-888-577-TIPS. Police said that all calls are confidential.