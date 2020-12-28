Woman murdered in Queens apartment building

article

Police in New York City say a woman found dead inside her Queens apartment on Sunday had been murdered.

EMS responded to a 911 call at about 3:20 p.m. of an unconscious woman inside of 97-28 57 Avenue, in the Corona neighborhood.

EMS found 54-year-old Renee Harris lying in front of apartment 9M. They rushed her to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital but it was too late to save her life.

Harris had wounds to her left chest and the back of her right shoulder.

The NYPD has not made any arrests in connection with the killing. No other details were immediately available.