Woman shoves 7-year-old on subway platform, threatens him with knife

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect who shoved a 7-year-old boy and threatened him and his mother with a knife at a Queens subway station. The incident occurred on Feb. 23 at the 21st Street-Queensbridge station, where the attacker pushed the boy and later fled.



Police are searching for the person who shoved a young boy at a Queens subway station before threatening the child and his mother with a knife.

What we know:

Police said the incident unfolded around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, on the F train platform at the 21st Street-Queensbridge subway station in Long Island City.

Images of the person accused of attacking the child

According to investigators, the attacker approached the 7-year-old boy and his 37-year-old mother and pushed the boy to the ground.

When confronted by the boy's mom, she shoved the boy again in the face before brandishing a knife and running away.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the altercation and why police are releasing information on a suspect one month after the attack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.