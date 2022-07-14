Brooklyn woman shot through window while lying in bed, cops say

A woman lying in bed in the middle of the night was shot when a bullet entered her bedroom through a window in Crown Heights, according to police.

The victim was struck at about 1:19 a.m. in the left hand between her third and fourth fingers.

The woman's husband spoke with FOX 5 News and said she ran into the living room where he was watching a movie and begged for help saying her hand had "exploded."

The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital. She was expected to undergo reconstructive surgery next week.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A woman was shot in the hand while lying in bed in the middle of the night. The bullet came through a window. (FOX 5 NY)

According to her husband, the woman suffered several fractures.

Police said the woman was not the intended target of the gunfire which came from the rear of the building at Dean Street and Troy Avenue.

Cops asked for help from the public to find the gunman. Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.