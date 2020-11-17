Woman clinging to life after shot in head on Staten Island

A woman is clinging to life after she was shot in the head Monday night in the Park Hill section of Staten Island.

The 52-year-old victim was in the lobby of 225 Park Hill just before 7 p.m. when a vehicle approached and someone opened fire in a possible drive-by shooting, according to cops. They do not believe she was the intended target.

The woman was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital in critical condition.

Bullet holes could be seen in the lobby's windows and through a nearby car, reported the NY Post. A witness told the paper he heard several shots.

“I just heard five shots like pow, pow, pow, pow,” the resident said, “and I was like guys not fireworks — they’re shooting at somebody.”