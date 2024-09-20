Teen arrested for shooting woman in face during NYC apartment robbery

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday, in the shooting death of a woman during a robbery attempt.

Police say the boy shot and killed a 57-year-old woman inside a Lower East Side apartment building in what's believed to have been a robbery gone bad.

Featured article

Investigators say the victim's husband was followed by two suspects into a luxury condo building on Market Street just after 11 p.m. on Monday evening.

As the elevator reached the 8th floor where the husband lived with his family, police say the suspects assaulted him and attempted to rob him.

The man's wife, identified by police as Ying Zhu Liu, heard the commotion and attempted to intervene, but was shot in the face and killed.

The suspects allegedly got away with the husband's cellphone.

"Everybody's shocked about this situation," a neighbor told FOX 5 NY.

The teen faces murder, robbery, burglary and criminal possession charges.

It is unclear whether police are searching for an additional suspect in the incident.