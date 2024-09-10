Woman shot in face, killed during attempted robbery in NYC apartment building

A 57-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a Lower East Side apartment building in what's believed to have been an attempted robbery, the NYPD said.

According to police, the victim's husband was being followed on Monday around 11 p.m. up the building on Market Street to the 8th floor by two suspects who attempted to rob him.

The shooting happened on the 8th floor inside the Lower East Side apartment building, the NYPD said.

Police said when the wife – identified as Ying Zhu Liu – heard the commotion play out, she stepped outside of her apartment with her 32-year-old son and was shot twice in the face. She later died.

The suspects got away with the husband's cellphone. No arrests were made.

According to the latest crime stats in the 5th Precinct, shootings are down roughly 86% and robberies are up almost 22%.