Woman shot in face with crossbow at NJ pet store; suspect on the loose

Police in New Jersey are searching for a suspect they say shot a woman in the face with a crossbow at a pet store.

What we know:

It happened around 6 p.m. on Monday in a Saddle Brook pet store on Route 46 East where the victim worked, police said.

The suspect was already gone by the time police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but said to be in stable condition now, police said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the shooting.

The name of the woman who was shot in the face has not been released at this time.