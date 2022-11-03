Woman raped while out for morning run in NYC

A 43-year-old woman who was out for a morning run was attacked and raped in Hudson River park in Manhattan's West Village.

The NYPD says it got a 911 call just before 6 a.m.

The woman was running near Pier 45 when she was approached from behind and attacked.

EMS took her to a hospital for treatment.

The attacker was not caught. New York City Police have not released a description yet.

Another runner was sexually attacked in the park in March. The 39-year-old woman was on a running path in the area of Pier 40 near Clarkson St. and West St. on March 29.

A man on a bike rode up and pushed her to the ground. The NYPD says he then began to choke her and sexually assaulted her.

The man then stole her phone and took off on his bicycle.