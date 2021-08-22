Woman raped after stopping to investigate car seat left roadside, police say

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:56 PM EDT until TUE 11:26 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Monmouth County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:16 AM EDT until MON 11:00 PM EDT, Bergen County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:51 PM EDT until SUN 8:45 PM EDT, Bronx County, Orange County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:44 PM EDT until SUN 5:45 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:17 PM EDT until SUN 7:15 PM EDT, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:37 PM EDT until SUN 8:30 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Rip Current Statement
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:07 PM EDT until SUN 9:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 1:53 PM EDT until SUN 6:00 PM EDT, Morris County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Middlesex County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

Woman raped after stopping to investigate car seat left roadside, police say

Published 
Updated 5 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
Blue lights shine on a patrol car of the state police of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. (Photo by Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

THATCHAM, United Kingdom - Police in Thames Valley are pleading for witnesses or video to aid in their investigation of a sexual assault.

Authorities said a woman was raped on the side of a road around midnight on Aug. 16. Detective Inspector Alice Broad said the victim told investigators she’d been driving on the A4 when she noticed a child’s car seat left near the road.

She stopped her car because she was concerned a child was in the seat. Authorities say the seat was empty.

Investigators don’t believe the victim knew her assailant. They are still trying to understand the significance of the car seat and whether it’s linked to the offense.

"We are appealing to anyone with footage or information to please come forward," Broad said. "No matter how insignificant you think your information might be, please provide it to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers."

Specifically, police are looking for evidence from the A4 in Thatcham between 11 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 16.

In the meantime, anyone concerned by something they see roadside is advised to make a note of its exact location and contact the police.

Authorities have committed to boosting their presence in the area. Broad wanted to assure the public that attacks such as these are rare.

"This is a concerning incident and one that has understandably caused anxiety in the local community. However, such offences are extremely rare and a thorough investigation is underway to identify the offender," Broad stressed.

This story was reported from Atlanta.