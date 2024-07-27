NYC subway rider punched in face by woman yelling anti-Asian slurs on Q train

A subway straphanger was punched in the face by another woman yelling anti-Asian slurs on board a Q train.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was on the train at the West 57th and 7th Avenue subway station in Manhattan when an unknown woman started yelling at her on July 17.

The woman then started to make anti-Asian remarks at the woman, according to a video posted by NYPD officials on X.

Immediately following the slurs, police say the woman punched the victim with a closed fist before exiting the train.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

This incident is being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.

The suspect is described as a woman in her 30s, 5'5" tall, 120 pounds, with long black hair, last seen wearing a brown top, with a white hat, carrying a black bag.

The investigation remains ongoing.