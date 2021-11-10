Woman on scooter run over by box truck in Brooklyn

article

A Brooklyn woman who was riding a scooter died days after she was hit by a box truck in Manhattan.

The NYPD says that Molly Pearson, 24, was at the intersection of Meeker Ave. and Skillman Ave. in the Williamsburg neighborhood around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Police say that the 33-year-old man was driving the white box truck. He and Pearson were both traveling eastbound on Meeker Avenue when the box truck made a right onto Skillman Avenue and hit the scooter.

Pearson was thrown from the scooter and the box truck ran over her body.

EMS provided emergency care to her at the scene for severe trauma to her lower extremities. They took her to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where she was pronounced deceased on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The operator of the truck remained at the scene. There were no arrests. The investigation is ongoing by the New York City Police Department's Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.