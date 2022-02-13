Woman reportedly murdered inside NYC apartment; man in custody

A woman was reportedly murdered inside her apartment in Chinatown early Sunday, while a man who barricaded himself inside the apartment has been placed under arrest.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, the NYPD responded to a 9-1-1 call about a dispute on Chrystie Street on the Lower East Side. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man barricaded inside an apartment.

Emergency Service Unit personnel responded and were able to gain entry to the apartment.

When officers got inside, they found a 35-year-old woman in the bathroom with trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New York Post reports that the woman was brutally stabbed to death by a homeless man who followed her home before forcing his way into her apartment and killing her.

The suspect allegedly has multiple open criminal cases and has escaped police custody several times.

"This is the definition of horrific," Mayor Eric Adams said in a tweet Sunday afternoon. "@NYPDNews is investigating this incident and we stand with our Asian community today."

"The suspect is in custody, but the conditions that created him remain," Adams continued. "The mission of this administration is clear: We won't let this violence go unchecked."