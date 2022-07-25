Woman killed in Brooklyn, teen arrested

article

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Brooklyn woman.

The NYPD says it happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the woman's Beverley Rd. home in East Flatbush.

Shaneele Colquhoun, 26, was found with stab wounds to her neck and arms.

EMS rushed her to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County but it was too late to save her life.

New York City Police Department officers arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the case. Details on charges were not immediately available and his name was not released.

It was unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.