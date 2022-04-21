Expand / Collapse search

New photos of suspect wanted for choking, sexually assaulting Pier 40 jogger

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 4:56PM
West Village
NEW YORK - The NYPD has released new surveillance photos of a man they say choked and sexually assaulted a woman who was jogging in Manhattan last month.

According to authorities, the victim, a 39-year-old woman, was jogging along the path at Pier 40 just after 6 a.m. on March 27 when the suspect approached her on a bicycle. 

The man then pushed her to the ground and began to choke her, before sexually assaulting the woman and stealing her cellphone. 

Credit: NYPD

Police say the man then got back on his bike and fled in an unknown direction. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. She suffered bruising and pain.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect. He is described as a man, wearing a beard, approximately 5’ 9" and 180 lbs., dark complexion, 20-30 years of age, last seen wearing dark clothing. 

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.