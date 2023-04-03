Woman jogging injured by charging cow that escaped nearby farm

article

Wild animals such as mountain lions and alligators have been known to attack humans out and about in nature. But a Maine woman wasn’t expecting a loose farm animal to attack her while she was out for a jog last week.

The 43-year-old called 911 after she had been charged by a cow.

It happened Friday afternoon along a trail in Farmington, which is about 75 miles north of Portland.

Farmington Police said the woman told them she was about to begin her run when she saw a cow coming towards her.

She was lifted off the ground by the cow’s horns but was then able to escape into some nearby trees.

The woman was OK except for a gash that needed stitches.

The bovine's owner was contacted and secured the animal, along with a pig that had escaped.

The matter was forwarded to the district attorney for review.

