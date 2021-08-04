Woman found stabbed to death in East Harlem

article

A woman was found stabbed to death in her apartment building on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the Wagner Houses on 2nd Ave. in East Harlem just after 6 a.m.

Officers found a 38-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds across her body in the stairs between the 2nd and 3rd floors.

EMS rushed her to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem but it was too late to save her life.

The NYPD says there are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing. Her identity is being withheld until her family is notified.

