Woman shot in chest and back found on South Jamaica street

A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the street in front of her home in South Jamaica early Friday, said police.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call at 6:21 a.m. about Dawn Peterson, 39, lying on the ground in front of 155-37 Foch Boulevard near Baisley Park. She had gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

EMS responded and rushed Dawn Peterson, 39 to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A police investigation into her death was underway.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The NYPD responded to a 911 call at 6:21 a.m. about the woman lying on the ground in front of 155-37 Foch Boulevard near Baisley Park. She had gunshot wounds to the chest and back. (FOX 5 NY)

A day earlier, cops swarmed Woodside, Queens after an off-duty lieutenant was shot multiple times outside a nightclub. He was in critical but stable condition. The officer fired back shooting and killing one of the suspects.

A manhunt was underway for as many as three other suspects.

Advertisement

RELATED: Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot leaving club in Queens; suspect killed