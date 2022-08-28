Woman fights off moped-riding robbers on Upper East Side

A woman fought off a pair of moped-riding robbers on the Upper East Side on Saturday in Manhattan.

According to police, two 28-year-old women were walking along East 89th Street at around 12:15 p.m., near the Guggenheim Museum when they were approached by two suspects riding a moped on the sidewalk.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the driver of the bike attempting to grab the necklace of one of the women, who begins resisting and falls to the ground.

The woman's friend tries to pull her away from the thieves when the moped's passenger gets off and approaches them, but was unable to steal anything as the victim kicks at him.

The suspects then got back on the moped and fled, heading southbound on 5th Avenue.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

In a similar incident less than an hour later in Chelsea, two suspects on a dirt bike and one on a moped robbed a 64-year-old man of his Rolex watch as he was walking on West 23rd Street.