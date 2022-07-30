Man randomly attacks woman on UES: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a man seen on surveillance camera hitting a woman in the head in an apparently unprovoked attack on the Upper East Side.

Authorities say that on July 14, the victim, a 27-year-old woman, was walking along Park Avenue near East 81st Street at around 6 a.m. when she passed by the suspect.

As she did, seemingly unprovoked, the suspect struck the victim in the head with an unknown object before fleeing northbound on Park Avenue.

The woman suffered a laceration to her forehead and was taken by EMS to a hospital where she was treated and released.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, standing approximately 5'9" tall with a large build, a short dark Afro and a full beard. He was last seen wearing orange shorts, a dark-colored t-shirt, white socks, and Crocs.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.