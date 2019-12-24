Woman donates dozens of knitted scarves to the homeless for Christmas

Sometimes, it takes just a little effort to remind people that someone out there cares.

For the people currently living at The Bowery Mission, that someone is Dana Zukofsky, who stopped in on Christmas Eve with bags full of scarves she had knitted to donate to those who need it most this holiday season.

“They now know they can go on the street tonight,” Zukofsky said. “Unfortunately they have nowhere else to be, but they can be warm.”

Zukofsky spent the last few months knitting next to her mother’s bedside, and with a little help from friends and even her mother’s nurses, she was able to knit 80 scarves to give to some of New York City’s neediest.

Zukofsky’s scarves will be given out at the Christmas Eve meal at The Bowery Mision, which accepts donations of most items nearly every day. To find out more, visit www.bowery.org.