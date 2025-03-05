Woman, 81, dies in Greenwich Village home where she lived for 60 years

The Brief 81-year-old Jean Goetz died after a fire broke out in her home in Greenwich Village on Wednesday, according to the FDNY. The FDNY told Goetz daughter that it appeared to have been an electrical issue in either the bathroom or kitchen. The FDNY also said the fire had been contained in her apartment.



An 81-year-old woman is dead after a fire broke out in her home in Greenwich Village on Wednesday, according to the FDNY.

What we know:

The fire broke out on the top floor of a townhouse on Waverly Place around 7:20 a.m., the FDNY said.

The woman has been identified as 81-year-old Jean Goetz.

Goetz lived in her house on Waverly Place for 60 years. Her daughter Natasha said she lives nearby, and her mother raised her in this apartment.

Natasha saw the Citizen App video and tried to get in touch with her mother.

The FDNY told Natasha it appeared to have been an electrical issue in either the bathroom or kitchen.

The FDNY also said the fire had been contained in her apartment.

Griffin, the grandson of Goetz, told FOX 5 he was in the process of taking the test to join the FDNY before hearing the news.

"I mean, I was just saying never before it would make the job a lot more meaningful now that I have, like, a personal reason," Griffin said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what exactly caused the fire.