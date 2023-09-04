Woman dead, man still missing after Long Island boat crash

A woman is dead, and a man is missing after a boat crash in Suffolk County, Long Island.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday in the Great South Bay near Bay Shore.

Police say the two boats crashed into each other causing one to capsize and ejecting a 57-year-old male passenger into the water.

He has not been found.

Divers found his wife dead inside the boat cabin.

The operator and passengers on the other boat were not hurt.

The cause of the boat crash is under investigation.