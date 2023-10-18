Woman critically injured after being shoved onto subway tracks in Midtown: NYPD

A woman has been critically injured after being pushed onto the subway tracks and struck by a train in Midtown on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim, a 30-year-old woman was standing on the southbound platform of the E/F train at around 12:05 p.m. at the 53rd Street and 5th Avenue subway station.

"As the train was pulling out of the station she was pushed, causing her head to strike the moving train. The train departed the station, then she fell onto the roadbed onto the track," chief of transit NYPD Michael Kemper said.

The train departed the station and the woman fell onto the tracks. Eyewitnesses and good Samaritans then pulled her to safety.

Authorities say the woman was taken to Cornell Hospital for head trauma, and is listed in critical condition.

Police say they are searching for a man identified as 39-year-old Sabir Jones. Jones is said to be known by police.

"I'm not a mental health professional, but I'm sure that the people who are, have to figure out how to get these people out of the public space and into treatment so that they get in better condition for themselves, and more importantly, for New Yorkers, who are just trying to live their lives," said MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber. "…when ambitious young people who are just trying to live their lives are subject to random attacks, we can't put up with it."