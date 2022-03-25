The woman accused of shoving and killing a beloved voice coach in Manhattan posted bail and was released from jail on Friday.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Barbara Maier Gustern, 87, earlier this month.

Pazienza allegedly pushed Gustern from behind on West 28th Street in Chelsea on March 10 in what a top police official called "an unprovoked, senseless attack." Gustern suffered a critical head injury when she hit the ground. Police said Pazienza walked away as Gustern lay bleeding on the ground.

Gustern died five days later , her family said.

Police released images of the then-unidentified attacker and asked for help in finding her.

Pazienza surrendered to police earlier this week . Her next court date is in April.

"Obviously this is a very traumatic situation for everyone, especially for the family of the woman we lost," Arthur Aidala, Pazienza's lawyer, told reporters. "And as I've said repeatedly, everyone's hearts go out, especially to her grandson."

Gustern was a vocal coach to a number of professional singers who have performed on stage, including on Broadway.

In a statement to Fox 5 News, singer Debbie Harry of the band Blondie — Gustern's most famous pupil — described her former teacher as a "truly dynamic woman with a heart of gold."