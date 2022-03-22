Woman arrested in death of Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern

The NYPD has arrested a woman accused in the death of a noted Broadway vocal coach.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Port Jefferson is charged with manslaughter in connection with the case.

The coach, Barbara Maier Gustern, 87, died on Mar. 15 from head injuries related to the unprovoked attack five days earlier.

Pazienza allegedly approached and pushed Gustern from behind as she walked along West 28th Street and 8th Avenue in the Chelsea section of Manhattan. No motive for the attack has been made public.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Gustern was described as having a "heart of gold" by her most famous pupil, singer Debbie Harry.

"Barbara Maier Gustern loved her life and gave that same love to all her students. As a vocal coach to thousands over the years, her generosity is legendary and in spite of difficult times in her life she was generous to us all," Harry said. "What a tragedy for the city of New York. We've lost a truly dynamic woman with a heart of gold."

The suspect was described by police as having a light complexion and long dark-colored hair. (NYPD)

It was unclear if Gustern had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

RELATED: Broadway vocal coach dies after Manhattan attack