Photos of suspect in Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern assault released

The NYPD released more surveillance photos of the long-haired suspect wanted for pushing a well-known Broadway vocal coach to the ground in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.

The coach, Barbara Maier Gustern, 87, died on Mar. 15 from head injuries related to the unprovoked attack five days earlier.

The suspect, described by police as having a light complexion and long dark-colored hair, allegedly approached and pushed Gustern from behind as she walked along West 28th Street and 8th Avenue.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, black leggings, a white skirt -possibly a dress- and dark-colored shoes at the time of the assault.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Gustern was described as having a "heart of gold" by her most famous pupil, singer Debbie Harry.

"Barbara Maier Gustern loved her life and gave that same love to all her students. As a vocal coach to thousands over the years, her generosity is legendary and in spite of difficult times in her life she was generous to us all," Harry said. "What a tragedy for the city of New York. We've lost a truly dynamic woman with a heart of gold."

Police want anyone with information about the suspect to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls ware strictly confidential, according to police.

RELATED: Broadway vocal coach dies after Manhattan attack

The suspect was described by police as having a light complexion and long dark-colored hair. (NYPD)

Advertisement