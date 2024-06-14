Woman in NYC finds envelope with $8K inside, faces grand larceny charges

article

A woman who allegedly found an envelope with $8K inside and kept it for herself is now a suspect in connection to grand larceny.

According to police, a 34-year-old man dropped the envelope with the money near Stadium Avenue and Spencer Drive in the Bronx.

Shortly after the man dropped the envelope, the woman allegedly took it and fled the scene.

Police lights

The woman was last seen wearing a blue dress with a white sweater.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).