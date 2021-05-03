Woman attacks flight attendant on flight to JFK, feds claim

article

A woman is accused of attacking a flight attendant during a flight from Miami to JFK Airport in Queens.

It happened Sunday on an American Airlines flight, according to federal authorities.

They say 28-year-old Chenasia I. Campbell attacked and tried to disrobe the flight attendant approximately midway through the flight causing bruising and other injuries.

According to a criminal complaint, Campbell left her seat, followed a flight attendant to a crew area of the plane, and began yelling at her for not picking up her garbage. The flight attendant called another flight attendant for assistance.

BRAWL ON PLANE OVER MASK POLICY

The second flight attendant says she attempted to separate Campbell from the other flight attendant. At that point, Campbell allegedly said that the second flight attendant had pushed her.

The complaint says that Campbell then punched the flight attendant and pulled her hair.

Campbell then walked away and began arguing with another passenger, according to authorities. They say she then reapproached the flight attendant in the crew area and began yelling obscenities.

She allegedly bragged that the cops would do nothing to her and then punched the victim again. Campbell then allegedly tried to pull off the flight attendant’s dress during the attack.

An off-duty NYPD police officer happened to be on the flight and intervened. The officer put hand restraints on Campbell for the remainder of the flight and she was arrested when the flight landed at JFK.

The flight attendant suffered scrapes to the arm and cheek, bruises to the forehead and leg, swollen hands, and a strained neck. She was evaluated by medical personnel at JFK but said she did not need to go to the hospital.



She was due in court on Monday afternoon.