Woman assaulted while withdrawing money from ATM

The NYPD wants to find the man who stole money from a woman inside a grocery store in Parkchester.

The 34-year-old victim was withdrawing money from the ATM inside 1461 Beach Avenue on Jan. 26 at about 9:20 a.m. when the man walked in and tried to grab the cash out of her hands.

Video of the incident was released by police.

The woman resisted, but the man was able to take $30 and run.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers:

1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

CrimeStoppers.com

@NYPDTips