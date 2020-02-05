Expand / Collapse search

Woman assaulted while withdrawing money from ATM

Parkchester
A woman was withdrawing money from an ATM inside a store in the Parkchester section of the Bronx when a man grabbed the cash and ran.

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants to find the man who stole money from a woman inside a grocery store in Parkchester.

The 34-year-old victim was withdrawing money from the ATM inside 1461 Beach Avenue on Jan. 26 at about 9:20 a.m. when the man walked in and tried to grab the cash out of her hands.  

Video of the incident was released by police.

The woman resisted, but the man was able to take $30 and run.

