Woman arrested for road rage attack on teen driver

article

A Connecticut woman is accused of attacking a teenager in a road rage incident on an I-95 exit ramp.

State troopers say the incident took place in September, but the suspect was not arrested until this week.

The teen driver says she was driving southbound on the highway and put her turn signal on to get off the road at exit 25.

She said a Ford Focus passed her on the right shoulder and cut in front of her. Both cars took the exit but the Ford stopped in front of her, blocking her from driving down the exit.

The woman, identified as Aliyah Beeman of Bridgeport, allegedly got out of her car and started yelling at the teen. The teen driver put her phone in a mount on the windshield and started recording.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The teen got out of the car as the other Beeman walked up. The teen says Beeman claimed she had cut her off and threatened to hit her. The teen warned her that she was a minor.

Beeman then allegedly grabbed her by the hair and started punching her before throwing her to the ground and continuing the attack.

The teen called her mother as Beeman walked back to her car. She then called 911 but the other driver had already gotten away.

Police saw the plate on the car in the video but found that it was not valid when they ran a check.

The teen posted images of the suspect on a community Facebook page looking for help identifying her. Several people identified her as Aliyah Beeman.

Police ran a check and found that Beeman had a suspended license. Police could not locate her at any addresses they had on her.

On Feb. 23, the victim pulled Beeman's photo out of a lineup and an arrest warrant was issued. Beeman turned herself in on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

She faces assault, reckless endangerment breach of peace, and several driving-related charges. She was released on $25,000 bond and was due back in court on March 14, 2022. It was unclear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.