Woman arrested after asking sheriff’s office to test her meth for purity, officials say

An Alabama woman was arrested on drug charges Wednesday after she asked sheriff’s deputies to test her methamphetamine for purity, officials said.

Jennifer Colyne Hall, 48, of Toney, Alabama, was taken into custody after calling law enforcement dispatch, according to The News Courier and WAFF-TV.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputy and spokesman Stephen Young told the newspaper that the woman pulled a bag containing methamphetamine from a baby wipes container when deputies arrived and said, “I want this dope tested.”

She said she believed it had been tainted with another drug, according to authorities.

Deputies also told WAFF-TV that Hall was worried the methamphetamine was unsafe, prompting her to call the sheriff’s office.

Young said the woman acknowledged taking the drug, but couldn’t remember when.

Hall was charged with possession of a controlled substance and remained jailed early Thursday with bail set at $2,500, the newspaper reported.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.