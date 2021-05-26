Woman arrested after asking police what to do with son's rotting corpse

article

An elderly Japanese woman was allegedly arrested after calling police to ask about what to do with her son's rotting corpse.

When police responded they reportedly could smell the decaying body. The dead man was the 53-year-old son of the woman.

Vice reported that the 76-year-old woman "seemed confused and didn't know what to do."

They reportedly found his body on a futon in his room. The pair shared the apartment.

Police believe the man had been dead for about 10 days. An autopsy was pending.