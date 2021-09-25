Woman, 4 children missing in New Jersey

article

Police are searching for a New Jersey mother and her four young children after the family was reported missing on Saturday.

The Gloucester Township Police Department said 36-year-old Danielle Mead and her four children, ages 2-6 all with the last name Browne, have not been seen since Thursday.

According to investigators, Mead could be driving a blue Honda Odyssey with a Pennsylvania license plate of LHM-8462.

Police said it is unknown at this time if the family is in any danger.

Mead is described as a white woman with blue eyes and brown hair. Police say all of her children have blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Danielle Mead's whereabouts should dial 911 or contact the Gloucester Police Department at 856-228-4500. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 856-842-5560 or sent via text to 888777 with the keyword GLOTWPPD.