Woman, 33, and her 2-week-old baby last seen in Austin

article

Austin police and Texas Equusearch are searching for a 33-year-old woman and her 2-week-old baby after they disappeared from their Austin home on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Heidi Broussard, 33, was last seen wearing a purple-colored shirt with long sleeves. It is unknown what color the baby, Margot Carey, was wearing when she mysteriously disappeared.

Texas Equusearch is asking anyone with information on their whereabouts or disappearance to contact Austin police at 512-974-5210 or 512-974-2000, or Texas Equusearch at 281-309-9500.