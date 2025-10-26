Wollman Rink celebrates 75 years of winter memories in NYC

The Brief Wollman Rink in Central Park celebrated its 75th anniversary on Sunday. Skaters from around the world joined the opening day festivities. Free admission, live performances and seasonal treats marked the occasion.



Wollman Rink in Central Park kicked off its ice skating season with a special celebration marking its 75th anniversary on Sunday.

75 years of winter memories

What we know:

The Wollman Rink opened its doors to skaters from around the world this weekend, celebrating its 75th anniversary. The rink offered free admission on Sunday, inviting visitors to enjoy live figure skating performances and seasonal treats like hot cocoa and s’mores.

Stacy Shuster, VP of Business Development at Wollman Rink, expressed excitement for the milestone, saying, "It is a glorious day, memories are about to be made as they have been for the last 75 years."

Visitors from near and far

What they're saying:

A Dodgers fan visiting with his family for his son's birthday shared, "We decided to do a spontaneous trip…today’s our last day here so we’re going to go back to LA today, and we decided to enjoy the best thing you hear about New York — Central Park ice skating."

A visitor from Costa Rica remarked, "We don't have this kind of entertainment back in our country, so we were here, and we heard it was opening today, so we just took the chance to come and have some fun."

A place for generations

Local perspective:

The rink has been a beloved winter destination for generations, where many have learned to skate and created lasting memories. A grandmother shared her tradition, "I come every year. I’ve been coming since I was like…three."

The celebration included igloos for the public and a variety of treats, with a chef highlighting the freshly toasted marshmallows for s’mores.