Witness: MTA bus driver spat on woman after dispute

The MTA has pulled a bus driver from his route after a disturbing video surfaced showing him charging at a woman and her children on a street.

The video shows a woman getting off a B25 bus in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, and cursing after she apparently had an argument with the driver on Sunday afternoon, according to the person who shared the video.

"Yes the bus driver wanted her to fold up her stroller before she boarded and she didn't," @IamJavone tweeted. "So he kicked her off of the bus."

The video shows the bus's door opening and the driver dashing up the sidewalk toward the woman, who is pushing a stroller and also has a girl with her.

"Leave her alone, leave her alone," the person shooting the video can be heard saying. And then he suddenly says, "Why would you spit in her face like that? Why would you spit in her face?"

The video then shows the driver running back to the bus.

"The bus operator depicted in this disturbing video is being held out of service while we conduct an investigation and we encourage anyone with information to contact us," the MTA said in an email to FOX 5 NY.

