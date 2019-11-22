With schools out early, 'mayhem' breaks out at mall in Queens

article

Some kind of a disturbance broke out among the hundreds of teens who were hanging out at Queens Center Friday afternoon. The situation was described as a "large disturbance" by police.

Police responded to the mall in Elmhurst because some of the kids were "acting disorderly," according to the 110th Precinct's Twitter account, which said a half-day at New York City schools prompted the large turnout.

"Officers and Mall staff are acting quickly to restore normal conditions," 110th Precinct tweeted at 2:23 p.m.

Videos posted to the Citizen app showed dozens of teens inside the mall. One video showed several police cars with lights flashing outside. Citizen app reports said that some teens were throwing things and "causing mayhem."

The precinct later tweeted that the mall is open and the inside was clear.

The NYPD said that no one had been arrested yet.

The city's public schools held parent-teacher conferences on Friday afternoon.

Due to the incident, both directions of the Q29, Q38 and Q88 buses at Queens Center Mall were delayed for a period of time.

