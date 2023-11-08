Coney Island's Luna Park opens for winter Frost Fest, first time in 120 years

article

After marking its 120th year, Luna Park in Coney Island announced its first ever winter opening.

Frost Fest at Luna Park hopes to be the new winter destination for thrill-seekers this holiday season.

The park will feature a holiday market, skating rink, photos with Santa, holiday lights, and winter-themed rides.

The winter experience begins Saturday, Nov. 18.

The cyclone at Luna Park (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Holiday Thrills

What's a theme park without themed rides? According to the park, there will be up to 20 rides during Frost Fest including the famous Cyclone and the Coney Tower. The park's arcade will also be open to the public.

Rudolph's Rink

Luna Park announced its new outdoor skating rink Rudolph's Rink that will be open throughout the holiday season.

Holiday Market

The winter wonderland will also feature shopping and food options at its very own Holiday Market.

Food options include:

Campfire Treats

Coney’s Cocoa Corner

Tinseltown Turkey & Chili

Luna’s Apple Orchard

Santa's Wonderland

See if you made the nice list at Santa's Wonderland.

Here friends and family can write letters to the North Pole and take photos with Santa.

Visit www.lunaparknyc.com for more details.