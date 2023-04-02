Luna Park in Coney Island opens for spring break, marking its 120th year

Luna Park in Coney Island opened its doors this week, launching a new boardwalk season.

You know winter is over when Luna Park opens. It sounds like sunshine, and smells like salt water and hot dogs.

"I'm just so excited to flip in the air!" — Luna Park patron

Mike and Scott are die-hard guests of Luna Park. They spend every summer here, even when it's only spring, and the air is still chilly; nothing was going to stop them from celebrating opening weekend Sunday.

"I remember when I was tall enough to get on the cyclone," Senator Chuck Schumer said. "You remember you had to be a certain height. And I went on when I was about 8 years old. It was amazing."

Nostalgia wafted through Luna Park, with Brooklyn natives still as proud as ever of their New York City landmark, which survived Superstorm Sandy and is commemorating its 120th year.

"I started my career out here in Coney Island, right down the block in District 34," said Mayor Eric Adams. "A rookie police officer in1984, a different Coney Island."

But so much is still the same. The roller coasters, the games, "fun times with friends, great views. You have the boardwalk, the beach," added a park guest.

"Good food," said another. "If you're into junk food, it's wonderful.

Coney Island remains affordable, even with inflation. But when you're here, no one is even thinking about the economy or world affairs anyway. Here you can be free.

"Yeah, Coney Island is only for fun, that's what we're here for," said a father with his son. "Everybody has a good time at Coney Island."

Luna Park is open for Spring Break this year from April 7-16th and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Memorial Day.

Following Memorial Day weekend, visitors can experience the thrills of Luna Park daily.

Visit www.lunaparknyc.com for more details.