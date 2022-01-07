Winter weather safety items to keep in your car

Bad winter weather can make the roads and highways in the New York area quite dangerous, as a multi-vehicle crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway this week demonstrated.

"We're seeing the severity of storms increase and so your level of preparedness has to increase as well," AAA Northeast Robert Sinclair Jr. said.

To that end, AAA Northeast is reminding drivers of things to keep inside their vehicles in case they find themselves stuck on roadways during winter weather emergencies. You should keep a flashlight, spare batteries, ice melt or sand, and a hammer of some sort in your car. Many stores sell a small hammer designed to break glass in case you're stuck and need to escape through your car window.

You should also carry something to keep you warm, such as a blanket and hand warmers, and perhaps a spare can of gas in your trunk.

"Because if you get stuck you're going to be relying on your idling engine to make heat," Sinclair said.

