Winter weather advisory issued for some parts of tri-state area

Our first blast of winter weather appears to be on the way Sunday, with parts of New York and Connecticut under a winter weather advisory that should see the first snowfall of the season in our area.

According to the National Weather service, light accumulating snowfall will hit interior parts of northeastern New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley and interior southern Connecticut, with the potential for a coating of snow in some locations near New York City and coastal Connecticut.

A rain/snow mix, but now snow is expected for the NYC Metro area and Long Island.

Some areas to the north of the city, like Orange County, could see as much as 3-5 inches of snow, while the remainder of the Hudson Valley should only see 1-3 inches of snow.

The winter weather advisory will be in effect in Orange, Ulster, and Dutchess Counties from 10 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.