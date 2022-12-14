Winter storm coming: Will the NYC area see snow?

Certain weather models are suggesting parts of New York State could see significant snow Thursday. The rest of the area could see ice or more than an inch of rain.

Where is it going to snow?

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 1 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday in parts of Sullivan and Western Ulster counties. Parts of New Jersey are also under winter weather advisories.

NY snow timeline

The wet weather will work its way into the region from the southwest to the northeast, with most seeing the wet weather by late-morning on Thursday. The National Weather Service says there is increasing concern for a period of freezing rain in the I-95 corridor during the Thursday morning commute.

Winter storm coming: How much snow will your area see?

How much snow or rain for NYC area?

Most of New York City will see rain out of the incoming coastal low. But some to the northwest of the metro areas will see some heavy, wet snow that could be pretty intense at times. Some of the higher elevations could see between 6-9 inches of snow before the system pulls away. New York City and its nearby suburbs could see 1.5-2 inches of rain from the storm.

A Gale Watch is also posted for the waters off of New Jersey and New York. Minor coastal flooding is also possible from the storm.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 New York for the latest forecast.