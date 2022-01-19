Winter storm bringing snow to NYC area

A winter storm approaching the New York City metropolitan area will likely drop a few inches of snow overnight into early Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern New Jersey, New York City, Westchester County, and Long Island. FOX 5 NY Chief Meteorologist expects 1 to 2 inches of snow with a few areas getting up to 3 inches of accumulation.

"Rain develops later tonight then mixes with and changes to snow during the early morning hours of Thursday. Temperatures are forecast to drop to near freezing by daybreak Thursday," the National Weather Service said. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute."

New York City Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory for Thursday.

"As more snow heads our way, New Yorkers should prepare for slippery road conditions and a messy commute on Thursday," Acting Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell said in a statement. "We urge New Yorkers to exercise caution. If you must travel, we encourage the use of mass transit and please allow for extra travel time."

The city's Sanitation Department is deploying more than 700 salt spreaders to pretreat the roads ahead of the first snowfall.

Weather Resources

