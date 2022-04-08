Expand / Collapse search
Winemakers consider switching to boxes due to glass costs

Winemakers may switch from glass bottles

It's getting too expensive to winemakers to use glass bottles.

NEW YORK - Winemakers may have to turn to alternative packaging due to surging costs related to glass wine bottles.

The cost of glass bottles is up as much as 20 percent in the United States according to one report.

Rabobank, a Dutch financial services company says global supply issues, some stemming from the pandemic, have raised costs.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has also raised gas prices.  That makes shipping and transportation of wine more expensive.

Finally, agricultural production and labor costs have increased.

Some winemakers may turn to alternative packaging, according to the company, like cans, boxes, and aluminum bottles.

In March, FOX 5 reported on a company that has developed a 500-ml aluminum wine bottle featuring a lock-and-twist screw top.

CCL Container said their new aluminum bottle helps to sustain the temperature of the wine by keeping it colder longer compared to wine in a glass or plastic container, claiming they are ideal for wine drinkers who want to bring their favorite beverage with them on a picnic, hike, or outdoor concert.